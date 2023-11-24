South Africa: Daveyton 'DJ Smanga' Killed During Garage Robbery

Popular Daveyton DJ Alfred "DJ Smanga" Ndala was shot and killed during an ATM bombing at a petrol station in Etwatwa on Monday night.

DJ Smanga had gone to the local garage to buy petrol for his generator after the area was plunged into darkness because of load shedding. He wanted to continue entertaining his patrons.

He drove into the garage while a robbery was underway with over 20 armed men stealing cash from the store.

When the suspects ordered him to lie down he refused, and was shot in his upper body. As he tried to drive off, he lost control of the car and drove into a wall. He was later declared dead at the scene.

Speaking to Scrolla.Africa, family member January Zwane said they are still trying to come to terms with DJ Smanga's death.

"It is sad that criminals are running rampant in our communities and there is nothing to stop them. They didn't have to kill him like that. I am sure he was not even a threat to them but they chose to end his life," Zwane said.

A Toyota Quantum was also hijacked but has been recovered.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Mavela Masondo said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have opened a case of business robbery, ATM bombing, murder and carjacking for investigation.

"We are urging residents to be on the lookout for a gang of about 20 men who are linked to the three ATM bombings at a petrol station in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni in the early hours of Monday morning," he said.

"Anyone with information about their whereabouts must contact the police."