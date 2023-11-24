Kenya: Government Enhances Cash for Fertilizer

23 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Food production could rise further following the Government's move to expand its budget for subsidised fertilisers.

In the Supplementary Appropriation (No.3) Bill that was assented to by President William Ruto at State House on Thursday, KSh8.25 Billion has been added to the purchase of fertilisers.

To tame losses and ensure stability of maize prices in the country, KSh2.1 Billion has been apportioned to the post-harvest management.

This will entail the acquisition of dryers, bulk storage facilities and purchase of excess maize from farmers to cushion them against price fluctuations.

The Government has said it will buy the produce from farmers at KSh4,000 per 90-kilogramme bag.

Further, an additional KSh1.7 billion has been set aside for the ongoing sugar reforms, including the payment of farmers' arrears and the improvement of sucrose levels.

To enhance coffee production in the country, the Government has allocated KSh4 billion for the sector's revitalisation.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw'ah said KSh400 million has also been made available to New KCC for mopping up excess milk during this rainy season.

"This will ensure that our farmers do not suffer from losses occasioned by increased supplies of milk in the market," he said.

Moreover, KSh65 Billion has been added in the education sector.

Junior Secondary School has been allocated KSh5.4 Billion more for capitation while KSh3.4 Billion has been channeled in the improvement of infrastructure in the institutions.

So as to check the rising number of non-school going children in Nairobi, KSh1 Billion has been allocated to the City County.

"We want all children to go to school; Nairobi has a big number of school-going children who are not accessing education," said the Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro.

He said the resources will be used to build extra class rooms in all the 17 constituencies.

Mr Nyoro said KSh25 billion will cater for higher education scholarships and loans.

With the changing global economic circumstances, KSh145 Billion will be used in the repayment of interests for domestic and foreign loans.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula and Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo.

Also in the event were Solicitor General Shadrack Mose and the Chairman of the Finance and National Planning Committee in the National Assembly Kuria Kimani. - Presidential Communication Service

