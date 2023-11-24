Kenya: Top KCPE Candidate Scores 428 Marks, CS Machogu Announces

Nairobi — The top candidate in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations had a mean score of 428 marks.

The announcement was made by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu as he released the 2023 results today.

According to the CS, 8,525 candidates get 400 marks and above while 352,782 scored over 300.

Machogu stated that 658,278 candidates had 200 marks and above as 383, 025 scored over 100 marks.

Machogu stated that "Individual examination results can be accessed by sending the candidate's Index number followed by the initials 'KCPE' to SMS code 40054."