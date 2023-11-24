Kenya: KNEC Apologises for Delay in Getting KCPE Results Via SMS to 40054

23 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examinations Council has apologised to candidates, their parents, and guardians for the delay in accessing the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) 2023 examination results.

Those who tried to access the results received a text message from KNEC saying they will receive an update once they are available on 40054.

"Greetings, we apologize for the delay in accessing KCPE 2023 results. We will update you once they are available on 40054," the message from KNEC stated.

Some candidates, their parents, and guardians have not been able to access the results through the KNEC website and, SMS platforms.

Candidates and guardians were to send an SMS stating the candidate's index number, followed by the initials KCPE (in capital letters) to 40054 in order to access the results.

Many have turned to voicing their frustration on KNEC social media platforms citing their attempts to get the results have been unsuccessful.

The service provider charges Sh25 for a single text message.

