Malawi: Lhomwe Belt Cyclone Survivors Surviving On Cooked Mangoes

24 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Mulhako Wa Alomwe says a majority of cyclone Freddy victims from the Lhomwe belt are surviving on 'cooked' mangoes.

Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, the Board Chairperson for Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, disclosed the sad tidings on Thursday in Phalombe after donating assorted items to Cyclone Survivors.

"Our people are still suffering, they are back in their villages but they have nothing, they lost everything; they do not have food to eat; some are even sleeping after eating mangoes," said Mpuluka.

He then made an emotional appeal to Lhomwes, government and well-wishers to bail out cyclone victims from the Lhomwe belt with food items.

"We would like to appeal for continued support from government and well-wishers especially for food items," appealed Mpuluka after donating food and non-food items to 200 households in the Nkhulambe and Mkhumba areas.

As of today, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe has donated food and non-food related items worth K21 million to Cyclone victims from Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo and Chiradzulu districts.

According to Trustee Mpuluka, the donations were part of this year's Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival collections.

One of the survivors, Bertha Hanke, has described the support as timely, adding that most people are indeed surviving on 'cooked mangoes'.

Apart from the donation the grouping also held inter-denominational prayers on October 5, 2023 at Chonde in Mulanje district where they prayed for Cyclone Freddy victims.

Mulhako Wa Alomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.