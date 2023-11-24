Kenya: KCPE Candidates to Get Results Via SMS Code 40054

Nairobi — The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates can now get their examination results via SMS code 40054.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu urged parents and candidates to check their results ahead of the secondary school placement exercise set to kick off Monday.

"Individual examination results can be accessed immediately after the release by sending the candidate's Index number followed by the initials 'KCPE' to SMS code 40054," he stated.

During these exams, the Education CS stated that only two candidates were involved in examination malpractice.

"One was found with unauthorised notes while the other was found with a mobile phone," he stated.

The CS stated that "English, English Composition, and Kenyan sign language all recorded significant improvement compared to KCPE 2022 - with female candidates performing better in these than their male counterparts."

He however pointed out that the remaining subjects recorded a slight decline in performance.

A record 1,415,315 candidates sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination this year, marking the end of the 8-4-4 primary school system after nearly four decades.

