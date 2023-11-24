Kenya: KCPE Candidates to Get Results Via SMS Code 40054

23 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Future Kyuma

Nairobi — The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates can now get their examination results via SMS code 40054.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu urged parents and candidates to check their results ahead of the secondary school placement exercise set to kick off Monday.

"Individual examination results can be accessed immediately after the release by sending the candidate's Index number followed by the initials 'KCPE' to SMS code 40054," he stated.

During these exams, the Education CS stated that only two candidates were involved in examination malpractice.

"One was found with unauthorised notes while the other was found with a mobile phone," he stated.

The CS stated that "English, English Composition, and Kenyan sign language all recorded significant improvement compared to KCPE 2022 - with female candidates performing better in these than their male counterparts."

He however pointed out that the remaining subjects recorded a slight decline in performance.

A record 1,415,315 candidates sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination this year, marking the end of the 8-4-4 primary school system after nearly four decades.

Developing Story......

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.