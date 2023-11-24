South Africa: Banyana Defender Janine Van Wyk Has Another Chance to Become Most Capped African Soccer Player

Veteran Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk was one of the names in Desiree Ellis' squad for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Janine van Wyk has been named in South Africa's squad for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier against Burkina Faso. The call-up grants her another opportunity to become the most capped African soccer player of all time. Male or female.

Banyana Banyana's previous pair of qualification matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), for next year's Olympic Games in France, provided the first opportunity for veteran defender Van Wyk to say her goodbyes before officially hanging up her boots.

The two fixtures were also a chance for one of Banyana's former captains to break a record. Had she played in those matches, Van Wyk would have surpassed Egypt's Ahmed Hassan and become the most capped African soccer star. She currently sits on 183 caps. One shy of matching the Egyptian. Two from surpassing him.

However, DRC gave South Africa a tough time in the first leg of the encounter, which took place in Kinshasa. The match ended one-all and there was no opportunity for Van Wyk to make an appearance.

By the time the second leg arrived, Van Wyk had left the camp. At the time, Ellis told journalists that Van Wyk was not okay...