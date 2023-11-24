Angola: Judges Meet in Huambo to Discuss Challenges Facing Angolan Justice

Huambo — The challenges facing Angolan justice and the importance of judicial action in the democratic rule of law, constitute the focus of discussions at the 1st National Congress of the Judiciary, which is expected to start on Friday, in the city of Huambo.

The event, which takes place from the 24th to the 25th of this month, will promote analysis and exchange of experiences, between common and military judges, as well as justice auditors (trainee judicial magistrates), including lawyers and guests from Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea- Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal and East Timor, with a total of 200 participants.

In the press release, distributed on Thursday, the Association of Judges of Angola (AJA), states that the event will debate, in an academic way, the necessary transformations of the Judiciary in the country, as a guarantor of the Constitutional State and the realization of fundamental rights.

According to the document, the congress will aim to bring together judges from across the country, with a view to promoting a broad reflection on the main issues facing the Angolan judiciary and, at the same time, deepening discussions on the importance of the action of the judiciary. in the democratic State and the rule of law, taking into account other realities.

On the sidelines of the debates there will be a presentation ceremony for the work entitled "Sovereignty of the Courts - a look at the 2021 constitutional review proposal", in addition to tourist activities.

The Association of Judges of Angola (AJA), which promotes the event, is a national, non-profit private entity without any political-partisan or religious orientation, established under Angolan law, on December 11, 2015. It controls more than 300 associates across the country. ALH/TED/DOJ