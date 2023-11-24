Botswana: Government to Construct Water Plant in Maitengwe

Maitengwe — November 22, 2023 Government will, at the beginning of next financial year construct a reverse osmosis plant in Maitengwe to treat and improve water quality from Maitengwe well-fields, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Reverse osmosis he said was one of the most all-rounder effective ways of eliminating water contaminants. Responding to Maitengwe residents who complained about salty water in their village during a kgotla meeting on Wednesday, President Masisi, said the design of the plant was complete.

He however said Ntimbale dam supplied water to 52 villages in North East and Tutume districts and it was only four villages including Maitengwe not yet supplied with water from the Ntimbale adding that was why they were still consuming salty water from boreholes.

President Masisi said the long term solution was reverse osmosis plant but for now water from the dam could be mixed with that of boreholes which is a common practice even in other regions. He however raised concern on vandalism of water infrastructure by people to water livestock.

"Metsi ke a lona, batho ba ba a senyang ba dira borukutlhi," he said explaining that if the situation went unabated there would be shortage of water for the people. He said the situation costs government a lot as this was treated potable water for use by the people.

President Masisi warned that perpetrator of this crime would face the wrath of the law. He said it was disheartening to see people, especially the elderly, suffering as a result of shortage of water while people continued to vandalise water infrastructure.

Water Utilities Director (WUC) for Customer Care Mr Goitseone Tshiamiso told residents that the reverse osmosis plant would produce 5 million litres of clean water per day. He said WUC had sighted an area for the construction of the plant in Maitengwe and they were currently finalizing the designs.

He said so far all the 52 villages were benefiting from the project with 48 villages already getting water directly from Ntimbale dam and the remaining 4 villages; Maitengwe, Changate, Dagwi and Nkange being supplied via the Maitengwe Well-fields. BOPA E TLALE 23/11/2023

BOPA