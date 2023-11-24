Uganda Baati Unveils Seamless E-Commerce Platform for Stone-Coated Shingles

23 November 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda Baati, a leading manufacturer of roofing and building materials in Uganda, has announced the launch of a new e-commerce platform, providing customers with an effortless and convenient way to purchase its high-quality stone-coated shingles.

Macklean Kukundakwe, Head of Marketing at Uganda Baati, said the new platform aligns with the company's commitment to continuously enhance customer experience and accessibility.

"Uganda Baati's user-friendly e-commerce platform, shop.ugandabaati.co.ug, empowers customers to browse and explore an extensive range of stone-coated shingle products, eliminating the need for traditional brick-and-mortar stores," she said.

She said Uganda Baati's e-commerce platform goes beyond product information, offering a valuable resource for prospective buyers - customer reviews.

"These real-world testimonials provide insights into the performance, durability, and overall satisfaction of other customers, serving as a guiding light for informed decision-making. Upon completing the online purchase, customers can enjoy hassle-free delivery of their chosen stone-coated shingles directly to their doorstep, ensuring a smooth and timely process," said Kukundakwe.

"As one embarks on this journey to elevate their home this festive season, the interaction between the convenience of e-shopping and the reliability of Uganda Baati's products promises a roof that doesn't just shield but exquisitely adorns your living space for years to come. It's not merely a purchase, it's an unforgeable shopping experience and an investment in the essence of your home's character and endurance", she added.

