Botswana Is Zimbabwes Friend - Masisi

Maitengwe — Botswana has reaffirmed its position as Zimbabwe's friend.

The declaration was made by President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi at a kgotla meeting in Maitengwe on Wednesday, where he said Botswana and Zimbabwe shared a long standing history with most of residents of border villages having relatives on the either side.

This, he emphasized, called for peace and stability from the citizens of both nations.

"The government that I lead has promised that Botswana will not trouble nor attack Zimbabweans in any way because we are one people and peace should always prevail," he said.

The President explained that the Bi-national commission he co-chaired with the President of Zimbabwe Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa was an overarching platform to discuss matters relating to the two countries and make decisions as leaders that aimed to build and improve the lives of their people.

These issues, he said, included cross border crime, stock theft, drug trafficking, illegal immigrants and wildlife migration.

President Masisi said in any unrest that may arise between the two countries, Batswana should always protect and show love to Zimbabwe despite their differences.

He said there were many opportunities to tap from the neighbours, especially in the area of Agriculture, where Zimbabwe remained a model in wheat and maize production.

The President revealed that the bi-national commission slated for February next year in Maun would be an opportunity to share notes and discuss plans for sustainable development.

"I want Zimbabwe to teach us how they are able to arrive at such productive harvests so that we can benchmark as a country and even bring their experts here to teach our own."

He also said there were lessons for Zimbabweans to draw from Botswana being a champion of livestock and beef production.

He said the fact that Zimbabwe had a literacy rate of 98 per cent was an indication that the country was doing something right to achieve that.

The President said the commission would develop a Comprehensive strategy on security that would ensure the people of the two nations were safe and protected together with their belongings.

BOPA