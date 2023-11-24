South Africa: President Demands Accountability for Richards Bay Port Chaos - South African News Briefs - November 24, 2023

President Demands Accountability for Richards Bay Port Congestion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded accountability from those responsible for the severe truck congestion that has crippled KwaZulu-Natal's N2 highway leading to Richards Bay port, reports TimesLIVE. Ramaphosa traveled to Richards Bay to assess the challenges plaguing Transnet, a state-owned freight rail and port operator. He said that a thorough analysis of Transnet's issues has been conducted and asserted that "heads must roll" for the company's numerous problems. Ramaphosa expressed confidence in resolving the backlog promptly and emphasised the private sector's crucial role in achieving this goal. He envisioned collaborations and concessions involving private entities and Transnet to manage specific operational aspects at the Richards Bay precinct.

Snakes on the Loose! Warm Weather Brings Surge in Sightings

Snake catchers are overwhelmed by increasing snake appearances in human habitats due to warm weather and ample food sources, alarming residents, reports News24. In KwaZulu-Natal, snake handler Nick Evans has observed snakes, particularly black mambas, surfacing on numerous properties. Recent heatwaves seem to have prompted more snake activity, with over 20 snakes, including Mozambique spitting cobras and a green mamba, removed in two weeks. Evans highlighted the prevalence of gravid black mambas during this time, narrating an encounter with a 2.6-meter female black mamba. Meanwhile, in Cape Town, rising temperatures have brought out Cape cobras, prompting residents to share sightings. Reptile expert Tyrone Ping emphasised the danger of Cape cobras' venom and advised against engaging with snakes, urging people to contact professional snake catchers.

Opposition MPs Launch Legal Bid Against Parliament's Punishment

Julius Malema and five other Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs have launched urgent legal action to interdict the punishments recommended against them for disrupting the February 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA), reports News24. They argue that the disciplinary processes lacked adequate guidelines and fairness, alleging bias due to the ruling party's influence. If their legal efforts fail, they face potential suspension, barring their attendance at the 2024 State of the Nation Address. The Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee recommended that the EFF MPs be suspended for one month without remuneration and ordered them to apologise to Ramaphosa, Parliament, and the public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Is SuperSport Snubbing African Football in Favour of European Football?

SuperSport has not secured the rights to broadcast Africa's 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which has been said to suggest a shift in focus towards European football, reports TimesLIVE. The channel, which is televised in many African countries, has not secured rights for various African football events, including the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, and potentially the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The pay channel has said that it remains committed to broadcasting African football, but its failure to secure the rights to these competitions has angered football supporters and officials in West Africa.

More South African news