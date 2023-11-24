Tanzania: How Pupils Performed in 2023 Standard Seven Exams

23 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TANZANIA: A total of 1,092,960 equals 80.58 percent out of 1,356, 296 candidates who sat for this year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) have passed.

The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) announced the results on Thursday adding out of the passed candidates; boys were 507,920 (80.59 percent) and girls 585,040 (80.58 percent).

Executive Secretary NECTA, Dr Said Ally Mohammed, this year's performance has increased by 0.96 percent, up from 78.91 percent recorded in 2022.

Early October this year, a total of 1,397,260 pupils registered for their national exams and those who sat for the exams were 1,356,392 equal to 97.07 per cent.

Girls were 726,078, equivalent to 97.76 per cent, and 630,314 boys (96.29 percent).

Those who failed to write their final exams were 40,901, equal to 2.93 percent where boys are 24,289 and 16,612 girls.

