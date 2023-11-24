Tanzania: Simba - FIFA Imposes Transfer Ban On Tanzania's Giants

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania's giants Simba have been banned from executing international transfer of players by the world's football governing body, FIFA.

The decision has been made after a Senegalese club, Teungueth won its case against Simba over the transfer of their former player, Pape Ousmane Sakho.

This has been revealed through a statement released by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday afternoon.

It purported that Teungueth lodged a case at FIFA against Simba after the latter failed to clear part of the amount agreed during the transfer of Sakho.

It was claimed that the Tanzanian side were given 45 days to settle the payment but they could not.

"As FIFA ban Simba to conduct international transfer of players, TFF also suspend Simba for conducting domestic player signings.

"TFF reminds clubs to respect laws, regulations and procedures of football to avoid different penalties which include imposing suspension on player signings," reads part of the TFF statement.