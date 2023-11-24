Kenya: Only 2 Cases of Exam Malpractice Recorded in 2023 KCPE - CS Machogu

Nairobi — Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machago has stated that only two cases of exams malpractices were recorded in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Speaking on Thursday when releasing the 2023 KCPE results in Nairobi, Machogu said out of 1.4 million candidates who sat for the exams only two were involved in exams 'cheating'.

He said one candidate was found with unauthorized notes while the other was found with a mobile device.

"Only two candidates were involved in examination malpractice. One was found with unauthorized notes while the other was found with a mobile phone," Machogu said.

"Out of the 1.4 million candidates who sat for KCPE exams only two were involved in exams malpractices."

On Tuesday, Machogu said there were no cases of exams cheating in the 2023 KCPE except for six cases of attempted cheating.

Machogu said the exam conducted between October 30 and November 1st was well concluded despite the intense rains across the country.

"There were no cases of cheating. no cases of any kind of malpractice. We only had six cases which were only attempts to cheat. out of 1,415,315 candidates, the only cases we had were six," he said.

Over 9,000 KCPE candidates who did not sit for their exams are set to do a special paper in January next year.

Machogu announced that these are part of measures to ensure 100 percent transition to secondary schools.

"Students who missed the November 2023 Examinations will have an opportunity to sit a special examination in January 2024," he stated.