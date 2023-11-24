Kenya: PS Kipsang Says School Calendar Back to Normal After Covid-19 Disruptions

Nairobi — Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says the school calender is back to normal following the COVID-19 disruption.

Kipsang who made the announcement during the release of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results stated that institutions are now set to resume their normal schedules in January.

He further stated that the Ministry has paid all the examiners involved in the exercise.

"I am pleased to announce that we have already paid all the 2023 KCPE examiners. I want to assure you that we are committed to taking good care of our examiners and all officers involved in the national examinations," he said.

He singled out "Vihiga County Education team led by the County Director of Education, Mr David Koech, for best adherence to the registration guidelines for the 2023 KCPE examination."

The top candidate in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations had a mean score of 428 marks.

The announcement was made by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu as he released the 2023 results today.

According to the CS, 8,525 candidates get 400 marks and above while 352,782 scored over 300.

Machogu stated that 658,278 candidates had 200 marks and above as 383, 025 scored over 100 marks.

Machogu stated that "Individual examination results can be accessed by sending the candidate's Index number followed by the initials 'KCPE' to SMS code 40054."