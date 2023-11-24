Kenya: Over 9,000 Candidates Who Did Not Sit for KCPE to Do Special Exams in January 2024

Nairobi — Students who missed the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will have a chance to sit a special examination in January 2024.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced that a mapping exercise will be done across the country to identify candidates who missed out and are due for a special exam.

“To ensure that no candidate misses out in joining Form One from the final 2023 KCPE examination cohort, the Ministry of Education will conduct through mapping of any of those who may have failed to sit their examination this year in order to administer a Special Exam in January 2024,” Machogu said.

Close to 9,354 candidates failed to sit for KCPE exams in the statistics released at the new Kenya National Examination Council headquarters.

The top candidate in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations had a mean score of 428 marks.

The announcement was made by the Education Cabinet Secretary as he released the 2023 results today.

According to the CS, 8,525 candidates get 400 marks and above while 352,782 scored over 300.

Machogu stated that 658,278 candidates had 200 marks and above as 383, 025 scored over 100 marks.

Machogu stated that “Individual examination results can be accessed by sending the candidate’s Index number followed by the initials ‘KCPE’ to SMS code 40054.