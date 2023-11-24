Kenya: Top KCPE Candidate Warutere Attributes Success to Hard Work and Teachers's Commitment

Nairobi — Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy who topped the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations with 428 marks has attributed it to hard work and teachers' commitment.

Speaking to the media, Warutere who described the results as unexpected further stated that his dedication and reliance on God made it possible for him to be success.

He expressed his desire to join Mang'u High School for his secondary studies.

He said he had not anticipated being the nation's best student.

"It has come as a big surprise seeing myself here. I pray that I join Mang'u for my high school education... I didn't expect this result because of moderation. I hoped to score at least 410 marks but this has surprised me and that is why I am grateful to God," he said.

A record 1,415,315 candidates sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination this year, marking the end of the 8-4-4 primary school system after nearly four decades.