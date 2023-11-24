Kenya: Top KCPE Candidate Warutere Attributes Success to Hard Work and Teachers's Commitment

23 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy who topped the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations with 428 marks has attributed it to hard work and teachers' commitment.

Speaking to the media, Warutere who described the results as unexpected further stated that his dedication and reliance on God made it possible for him to be success.

He expressed his desire to join Mang'u High School for his secondary studies.

He said he had not anticipated being the nation's best student.

"It has come as a big surprise seeing myself here. I pray that I join Mang'u for my high school education... I didn't expect this result because of moderation. I hoped to score at least 410 marks but this has surprised me and that is why I am grateful to God," he said.

A record 1,415,315 candidates sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination this year, marking the end of the 8-4-4 primary school system after nearly four decades.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.