Kenya: Grade Six KPSEA Candidates to Get Their Results By January - KNEC

Nairobi — Candidates who sat for grade six Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will know their results by January.

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Njengere urged patience from parents and students explaining that the marking of KCPE took priority over KPSEA marking.

"Allow me to inform the parents of children who sat for KPSEA that the marking of KCPE was prioritized to allow the ministry time to place the 1.4 candidates in secondary schools enough time," Njengere said.

Njengere mentioned that the reporting of KPSEA learners achievement will be done at three levels.

The three levels include:a national report by January 2024,Individual learner reports and School specific reports.

"KNEC is finalizing the KPSEA and we are committing ourselves to make sure that these reports are ready before these learners are ready for junior secondary schools in January of 2024," he said.

A total of 1.2 million candidates are sitting for KPSEA examinations which started on November 28, 2022, and ended on November 30, 2022.

While KCPE accounts for the final score in primary school, under KPSEA, the score will be a combination of class-based assessment and the final KPSEA score.

KPSEA examination were divided into several days, with mathematics and English being tackled on the first day.

Integrated Science (Science and Technology, Agriculture, Home Science, and Physical and Health Education) and Kiswahili on the second day.

The third and final day assesses candidates in Art and Craft, Music, and Religious Education in the Creative Art and Social Studies subject.