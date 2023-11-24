East Africa: South Sudan's Kiir Endorses Joint Committee With FFC-CC in Juba Meeting

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir met with a delegation from the Forces for Freedom and Change - Central Council (FFC-CC) yesterday, headed by Omar El Degeir, to discuss the ongoing war in Sudan and possible solutions to resolve the conflict.

The meeting endorsed the creation of a joint committee, bringing together the FFC-CC and the South Sudan Mediation Committee for Peace in Sudan, aiming to "enhance communication, follow-up, and coordination".

The FFC-CC delegation arrived in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Monday, with the participation of 12 members, including Yasir Arman, Siddig El Sadig, Taha Osman, Ayman Khalid, Mohamed El Mubashir, Omar El Degeir, and Khalid Shawish.

On Tuesday, the FFC-CC delegation held talks with a delegation of the South Sudan Mediation Committee for Peace in Sudan, led by South Sudanese Presidential Advisor for Security and Political Affairs Tut Tut Gatluak, and Secretary of the South Sudan Mediation Committee Dhieu Mathok.

According to a statement by the South Sudanese presidential office, the meeting "centred on mechanisms of ending the war based on the outcomes of the Cairo Summit," the steps to unify the political and civil forces in Khartoum, and initiatives proposed by neighbouring countries.

During the meeting with President Kiir, the FFC-CC presented its vision to "prioritise an immediate halt to the war" and to advocate for a "comprehensive and just political solution, leading to a unified national and professional army, democratic civilian governance, and lasting peace".

The delegation expressed gratitude to President Kiir, his government, and the people of South Sudan for hosting Sudanese displaced by the war and highlighted his country's "positive role in Sudan's peace and stability".

According to a press statement by the FFC-CC, President Salva Kiir conveyed deep regret over the outbreak of war in Sudan since April 15, and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

He emphasised the importance of coordinating international and regional efforts to cease the war and committed to ongoing collaboration with the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and global leaders. "Kiir aims to expedite a ceasefire, address the humanitarian crisis, and pave the way for a Sudanese-led political dialogue", the statement said.