Africa: WAFU B Zone Set to Kick Off 2023/24 CAF African Schools Football Championship Zonal Qualifiers

The anticipation is high as the West African Football Union (WAFU) B Zone is gearing up to host the upcoming edition of the CAF African Schools Football Championship from Thursday.

The WAFU B Zone kicks off the Zonal Phase of the competition, with the five countries vying for top honors in both the boys and girls U15 categories in the bustling capital of Togo between 24 - 26 November at the Stade Municipal.

The tournament, a brainchild of CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, promises an exciting showcase of youth football talent and international camaraderie.

This season marks a significant milestone in the championship's growth, with over 800,000 young African boys and girls from more than 28,000 schools across 44 countries participating.

The competition is structured into three phases: National, Zonal, and Continental - providing a platform for budding footballers to showcase their skills on an international stage.

The five countries participating in the boys and girls Under-15 event includes hosts Togo, Nigeria, Benin, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire in the round-robin format competition.

The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals before the final decides the WAFU B champions who will then represent the Zone at the Continental phase in April next year.

Beyond the competitive aspect on the field, CAF's commitment to holistic development is evident.

Initiatives like the Young Reporters Programme, Young Referee Programme, Medical Officer Programme, Coaches Programme and the CAF Safeguarding Programme are seamlessly integrated into the championship.

These programs are designed to empower the young participants not only as athletes but also as future leaders, instilling values that extend beyond the football pitch.

The competition forms part of the CAF President's commitment to developing Africa's next generation of football talent and future leaders.

After Togo's hosting this week, upcoming zonal tournaments include UNIFFAC, COSAFA, CECAFA and WAFU A ahead of the 2024 continental climax.