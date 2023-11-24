Rwanda: City of Kigali Identifies 80 Sites for New Public Toilets

The City of Kigali (CoK) plans to build new public toilets in 80 designated locations to enhance sanitation and hygiene in the capital. This commitment was announced during Rwanda's observance of World Toilet Day.

City of Kigali Mayor, Pudence Rubingisa, said on November 22, 2023, that the 80 new public toilets will be completed by 2025.

Currently, there are 27 public toilets in the main corridors, markets, and taxi parks. Fuel stations have also been ordered to have public toilets.

So far, he said, 75 petrol stations have public toilets while seven new public toilets were constructed in Kimironko, Gisementi, Rebero, and Karama.

At least five new public toilets are under construction.

To address the shortage, the private sector is being encouraged to invest in constructing public toilets at the identified sites and charge a fee as a business to improve sanitation.

The Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) has also committed to work with local government to develop typical or model public toilets needed at public spaces including roads, markets, bus stations, and bus stops among others in all districts. It said 27 typical public toilets have been set up.

Preventing neglected tropical diseases

Lack of sanitation, hygiene, and clean water could increase Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) according to experts.

The diseases are referred to as "neglected" because they have been largely wiped out in the more developed parts of the world, but persist in the poorest, most marginalised, or isolated communities of the world.

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) are critical in the prevention and management of all Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) scheduled for intensified control, elimination, or eradication by 2030.

Sanitation plays a key role in preventing exposure to diseases such as soil-transmitted helminthiases, schistosomiasis, or trachoma, while safe water and hygienic conditions in health facilities and in homes are essential for the management and care of many NTDs.

Soil-transmitted helminthiases refer to the intestinal worms infecting humans that are transmitted through contaminated soil.

Schistosomiasis is an acute and chronic parasitic disease caused by parasitic flatworms.

Trachoma is a disease of the eye caused by infection with the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis.It is responsible for blindness or visual impairment. Blindness from trachoma is irreversible.

Key Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) related behaviours that prevent these NTDs include using latrines and washing hands and face with water and soap.

George Bagabo, The Executive Director of WASHNET RWANDA, a coalition of 13 NGOs working on water, sanitation, and hygiene, said that WASH services should be available and affordable for the public.

"We are advocating for public toilets in public spaces such as banks, bus parks, and markets because they are not enough. They should be inclusive, sufficient enough to the users, safe from germs and pathogens, and acceptable by WHO standards," he said.

He noted that public toilets should always be reliable and accessible to users.

"There is still an issue of financing. We urge the government to increase the budget for water, sanitation, and hygiene. Infrastructure should have sanitation facilities. We need to accelerate change, double effort, and investment to achieve sustainable development goals to have clean water and sanitation. There are dangers of poor sanitation, mainly different diseases," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Paul Murenzi, the president of ARDE KUBAHO, a non-governmental organisation, added that the existing sanitation facilities such as toilets should have enough water to ensure maintenance and hygiene.

"Some public toilets in spaces such as markets do not have water and are not operating. Otherwise, diseases caused by lack of water, sanitation, and hygiene could increase. We have been contributing to building public toilets and toilets in homes in rural areas. There should be associations that raise awareness about hygiene and sanitation," he said.

He added that homes without toilets should be targeted.

"People should stop easing themselves in the open. Otherwise, the waste could pollute wetlands and water sources causing different diseases. Treatment costs are high and some could lose life. Children do not go to school when they are sick due to diseases from poor sanitation and hygiene," he noted.