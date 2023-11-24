East Africa: EAC Lawmakers Convene in Kigali to Discuss Regional Matters

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) - legislative arm of the East African Community (EAC) - are convening in Kigali to deliberate on regional affairs.

Their two-week-long meeting will take place from November 23 (the day of arrival) till December 7, at the Parliament of Rwanda's premises in Kigali, according to information from EALA. The meeting includes sittings of the assembly's standing committees and plenary.

A provisional programme issued by EALA indicates that its various standing committees will sit from November 24, while plenary will be held from December 4.

Among activities at the plenary level is the consideration of the EAC Supplementary Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2023 - which is legislation that seeks to allocate more funds to specific organs/institutions of the community.

The plenary will also deliberate on the report of the Committee on General Purpose on the EAC Annual Report for the financial year 2020-2021, and on the EAC pre-budget conference for 2023.

Another item on the plenary agenda is considering the report of the Committee on Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution on the EAC Peace and Security State of Affairs.

Currently, EALA has 63 elected members drawn from seven EAC Partner States, namely Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).