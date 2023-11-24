Rwanda: Handball - Nine Teams Confirmed for Coupe Du Rwanda

At least nine team will take part in the 2023 Coupe du Rwanda handball tournament due from Saturday to Sunday (November 25-26).

Organized by Rwanda Handball Federation (FERWAHAND), the tournament will be held at both Kimisagara and Nyamirambo handball courts.

Of the nine teams confirmed for the competition, six teams will be competing in two pools in the men's category while the women's competition, which will attract three teams, will be held in a round robin format.

In men's fray, APR find themselves in Pool A alongside Nyakabanda and UR Rukara while Es Kigoma were placed in Pool B alongside UR Huye and Gorilla.

The women's competition will bring together Three Stars, UR Huye and Gorillas.

Coupe du Rwanda will also be crucial in summoning a provisional squad for the forthcoming 2023 Africa Men's Handball Cup of Nations.

Egypt will host the continental tourney in January 2024.

Gicumbi Handball Team and Kiziguro SS won last year's edition in men and women's categories respectively but neither of the two teams will take part in this year's showpiece.