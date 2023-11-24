Uganda: Out of Plenary, but in Kampala Eating Pizza

opinion

In Uganda, where democracy should be a beacon of hope, a troubling story emerges as elected leaders appear more focused on their own interests than the well-being of the people they represent.

As voters see their Members of Parliament (MPs) avoiding their duties in the main parliamentary sessions and enjoying committee meetings and other activities, a clear question arises: Why do Ugandans vote for representatives who often act in ways that seem more about gaining popularity than serving the public?

People in Uganda feel let down. They chose these MPs to speak up for them, but it seems some are more interested in enjoying the perks of being in power than actually dealing with the important problems their communities are facing.

What makes it worse is that these MPs are still getting paid and hanging around the parliament building, even though they are not doing the main job they were elected to do. One must reflect on the reasons why voters repeatedly cast their ballots for such individuals.

Are these parliamentarians adept at manipulating public sentiment, presenting themselves as champions of the people during election campaigns only to pivot towards self-interest once in office?

The disconnect between the promises made on the campaign trail and the subsequent behavior in parliament raises concerns about the accountability and transparency of the political process.

People in Uganda have been dealing with bad roads, not having enough to eat, and many other problems.

Meanwhile, their elected leaders are off at conferences, living fancy lives, and not really doing what they are supposed to, making laws and representing the people.

This gap between the important folks in politics and the regular people is not just a Uganda problem, but its something we really need to think about and fix.

When we look at how other countries do things in their parliaments, we notice big differences.

Some places have strong discussions, hardworking lawmakers, and a real dedication to helping the public. But in Uganda, especially among those in the opposition, it seems like they are not doing as well.

The fact that those who talk a lot in the media don't seem to be doing much important work in the official parliamentary records makes us wonder if they are really serious about their legislative job.

The recent expulsion of Malema for misconduct, along with the subsequent punishment of a one-month suspension without pay from parliament, underscores the necessity for a thorough revamping of parliamentary ethics and disciplinary procedures.

The ability of some MPs to openly disrespect the Speaker of Parliament on social media without facing significant consequences only reinforces a culture of disregard for rules and accountability.

A critical examination of parliamentary practices worldwide underscores the need for reform.

In successful democracies, legislators are not only held to high ethical standards but are also expected to prioritize the interests of their constituents.

The Ugandan Parliament's leniency,allowing members to break decorum, destroy property, and even bring in lawyers to defend their misconduct, raises serious questions about the integrity of the institution.

Michael Woira is a concerned citizen