Uganda: Sandra Nankoma Set to Release New Single 'Kakana'

24 November 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

International multi-award winning Ugandan contemporary /Soul/Jazz

singer , songwriter and composer Sandra Nankoma is set to release her new single, Kakana as she beckons us to slow down and rediscover the healing power of pacing ourselves.

"Kakana" is a Luganda word which translates to "Stay grounded," and this song beautifully encapsulates the wisdom of finding solace in our own individual paths.

The song is a reminder that we are all human, and we need to find our way back to our essence in a world that often demands us to be fast-paced and overly connected.

In a plastic world, this song is an invitation to reflect, to find meaning, and to live authentically.

Nankoma's evocative vocals, enchanting melodies ,lyrical prowess and emotive delivery guide us on a journey of self-reflection, offering a much- needed respite from the hustle and bustle of the fast life.

This sonic balm for the soul, encourages us to embrace our differences and savor the beauty of our unique journeys.

Nankoma is set to release the single later today, November, 24.

