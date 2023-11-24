Rwanda/Somalia: Cecafa U18 - Rwanda to Face Somalia in Opener

Rwanda will lock horns with Somalia in the opening encounter of the 2023 CECAFA U18 championship which kicks off in Kenya on Saturday, November 25.

The competition, which runs in a span of two weeks till December 9, will see eight teams from the East African region battling for supremacy in youth football in the Kenyan cities of Kisumu and Kakamega.

Rwanda is pooled in Group A alongside host nation Kenya, Somalia and Sudan whereas Group B includes Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan, and Uganda.

After the group stages, four teams will qualify to the semi finals which will take place on December 5th at Kisumu.

The finals on December 9 will also be played at the Kisumu Sports Stadium.

Rwanda will be aiming to lift the trophy at stake and use it as a means of development for their youngsters.