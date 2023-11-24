Rwanda/Somalia: Cecafa U18 - Rwanda to Face Somalia in Opener

23 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda will lock horns with Somalia in the opening encounter of the 2023 CECAFA U18 championship which kicks off in Kenya on Saturday, November 25.

The competition, which runs in a span of two weeks till December 9, will see eight teams from the East African region battling for supremacy in youth football in the Kenyan cities of Kisumu and Kakamega.

Rwanda is pooled in Group A alongside host nation Kenya, Somalia and Sudan whereas Group B includes Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan, and Uganda.

After the group stages, four teams will qualify to the semi finals which will take place on December 5th at Kisumu.

The finals on December 9 will also be played at the Kisumu Sports Stadium.

Rwanda will be aiming to lift the trophy at stake and use it as a means of development for their youngsters.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.