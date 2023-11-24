Rwanda: Nyagatare Farmers to Benefit From New Modern Abattoir

Residents of Nyagatare district, known for their thriving cattle farming business, are set to benefit from a newly constructed modern abattoir. The abattoir was constructed at a tune of Rwf1.2 billion.

The project intends to enhance meat production in both local and regional markets, employing advanced machinery for preparation. It stands as one of the district's top priorities for the last fiscal year, underscoring the crucial role of funds gathered through taxes and duties in advancing infrastructure development and improving citizens' lives.

Mayor Stephen Gasana stated that in the past financial year, the district operated with a revised budget of Rwf46 billion. The district's own revenues amounted to around Rwf2.6 billion, highlighting the substantial contribution from the national budget, predominantly fueled by tax collection.

"We are nearing the completion of a modern abattoir at a cost of around Rwf1.2 billion. Construction concluded last year, and we have now entered the equipment phase. Upon visiting this facility, it becomes evident that it is a vital piece of infrastructure achieved by the district," Mayor Gasana remarked.

The abattoir will primarily cater to goats and cows, entering the facility via rails to ensure they are in good emotional condition. Machines will be employed for preparing cows, while goats will be handled by humans. Officials anticipate the abattoir will process approximately 250 cows and 400 goats daily.

In support of local farmers, various projects were undertaken, including the construction of the Katabagemu cattle market, amounting to around Rwf60 million.

Numerous projects were initiated, impacting various aspects of citizens' lives. In the realm of social affairs, the district constructed a maternity ward at Karangazi Health Center at a cost of approximately Rwf204 million, addressing issues of overcrowding due to population growth.

In other projects, Nyagatare hospital underwent fencing, totaling around Rwf 100 million, with Rwf 80 million financed by the Government in addition to the hospital's own revenues. The district also focused on road and bridge construction, notably a significant bridge linking Gakoma and Bibare in the Mimuri sector, costing around Rwf 300 million. This infrastructure has alleviated challenges faced by people crossing the river, enabling easier access to schools and markets.

Additionally, the Nyagatare Genocide Memorial was built at a cost of around Rwf1.1 billion, meeting all criteria and now serving as a resting place for thousands of victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mayor Gasana attributes these achievements to the efficient management of collected taxes and duties, expressing gratitude to compliant taxpayers for their role in the district's development.

"For those who are not yet compliant, they should look around and see the achievements we have made. They should understand that these are a result of taxpayers' contributions. If they take ownership and fulfill their obligations, progress can be achieved at an even faster pace," he added.

Given its proximity to Uganda and Tanzania, the district is intensifying measures to curb smuggling, seen as a threat to tax revenues. In this regard, the district has deployed 'border security guardians (imboni z'umutekano ku mipaka) at 102 border points. These agents underwent training to combat smuggling and other tax evasion techniques in collaboration with the Rwanda Revenue Authority.