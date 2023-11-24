Rwandan Legends Back Amavubi After Perfect Start to WC Qualifiers

A host of Amavubi football legends have rallied in support of the national team after a bright start to the Africa 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The November qualifiers leave Rwanda with head held high at the top of Group C standing after collecting four points from two matches.

German head coach Frank Spittler started his job in a convincing manner and proved doubters wrong, achieving a massive 2-0 victory over South Africa at Huye Stadium on Tuesday a week after drawing goalless with Zimbabwe at the same ground in the opening game of the qualifiers.

The recent results have not only boosted confidence among Spittler's men in the dressing room but it also caught the attention of nation's football legends who continue to show support to the team that bigger things will come if they keep momentum in the future outings against group opponents Nigeria, Lesotho, and Benin.

Rejoice!

Veteran Désiré Mbonabucya captained Rwanda at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia, the only appearance the country has ever made at the continent's most prestigious football event.

The Belgium-based legend watched from the stands when Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha punish Bafana Bafana in two big moments that reminded him of the time Amavubi stunned Uganda and Ghana to qualify for the AFCON finals.

Mbonabucya, who last watched Rwanda playing back in years, said the current group can replicate the 2004 Amavubi glory days and beat anyone regardless of being underdogs in the group.

"I can't hide my satisfaction with the way we were going about our business against South Africa. We can build on this win against one of the best teams in Africa and do better in the next matches," the former Sint-Truiden defender said.

And, despite being snubbed from featuring in the Rwandan squad recently, Singida stars striker Meddie Kagere could barely hide his emotions after learning that his country stunned South Africa.

Kagere, who has been playing for the national team for a over a decade, a admits it is a result he never expected considering the pain of defeats that the country had experienced for a couple of years, putting many on the edge of losing hope for results.

"Obviously, it's the result that every Rwandan wanted but no one was expecting that performance," he said.

"We have got wise players who are playing very well, especially in the first half. The football, they played, bringing it out from the back, creating many passes, and moving the ball was the best football that team was playing, I am happy for the young boys," former Police, Rayon Sports and Simba FC noted.

"Beating South Africa 2-0 is something big for our young guns but they still have a long way to go so they must be ready for the next matches."

Keep that momentum!

Celebrations are for winners and no one wants to see the atmosphere witnessed at Huye Stadium this week evading.

Spittler will need to keep doing his job right and so should the players. Then Rwandans will give them the backing in their capacity to get to needed results which have been missing for quite some time.

"We have to support these boys because they have shown that they are capable of winning many games and I think everyone in Rwanda is happy so I am happy for them and I am looking forward to seeing boys winning many games," Mbonabucya said.

Moving forward, former Amavubi defensive midfielder Jean-Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza said that it is time to think on how Rwanda can build the momentum and get used to winning more games.

"It is something to rejoice as Rwandans because it has been so long without winning at home with better performance. All I can tell the boys is to keep working hard because anything can happen if they keep working hard for the next matches," the Musanze FC assistant coach told Weekend Sport.

"We saw Amavubi which is different from the past, I saw different football. They attacked, they are united and they worked hard but they are not that far yet, they have to prepare their mind since they showed that they can beat every team in this group."

You can beat anyone!

With that stunning win over South Africa, Rwanda sent a strong message to Group C rivals, including qualification favorites Nigeria, that anyone can taste a similar result against the 'underdogs.'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda's most capped player Haruna Niyonzima said that the team can beat anyone if they maintain fitness and creativity.

"An exciting young side has captured the imagination of a nation starved of success for far too long. We can actually build on that win because we have shown what we are capable of against any team. I am looking forward to seeing Amavubi win more games in the World Cup qualifiers," Niyonzima said.

Rwanda are top of Group C with four points, a point clear of second-placed South Africa while Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho follow with two points apiece. Benin finds themselves at the bottom with one point after two qualifying matches.

The CAF region for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers started in November 2023 and it will span a two-year period.

Africa will be represented by ten teams in the next edition of the world's most prestigious showpiece which will take place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.