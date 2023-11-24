Rwanda: Why Rwanda Needs Global 'Loss and Damage Fund'

analysis

The country requires more than Rwf500 billion for recovery interventions.

The devastating floods and landslides that killed 135 and left over 20,000 left people homeless in Western, Northern and Southern provinces, in May this year is one of the reasons why Rwanda needs to benefit from the implementation of the Loss and Damage Fund, according to Faustin Munyazikwiye, the Deputy Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and Chief Negotiator at 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Negotiations about operationalisation of the fund will be held at the summit in addition to negotiations about other climate finance pledges.

In regards to a pledge of $100 billion annually in climate finance to support the needs of developing nations, Munyazikwiye said, "We are negotiating how they can fulfil that commitment even though they are years late. Again, we are discussing and negotiating on the new quantified goal of climate finance. While we are talking about $100 billion, in the Paris agreement, we agreed that by 2025 we are going to agree on a new figure which will replace $100 billion."

He added: "We are also negotiating on adaptation which is how we reduce the vulnerability of our people. We are negotiating on methodology. We do not have a common methodology of how we can assess the level of adaptation of every country and where we are heading."

Loss and Damage Fund and adaptation finance are needed given that Rwandans continue to face worse effects of climate change.

In May this year, Claudine Uzamukunda lost two children in Mukondo cell, Rugerero sector of Rubavu District due to devastating floods and landslides. Her house accommodated seven people and only three survived while four lost their lives. Her two sisters also perished in the disaster.

Her seven-year-old son, Jacques Niyitegeka, disappeared in the landslide and she never had the chance to bury him.

The grieving mother's ordeal was caused by the effects of climate change, and it was the first of its magnitude in Rwanda's history.

Hundreds of infrastructures and arable land were damaged. So far, the country requires more than Rwf500 billion for the recovery interventions.

In this context, Munyazikwiye, noted that Rwanda could benefit if the global loss and damage fund is operationalised during the summit.

The proposed loss and damage fund aims to provide financial assistance to vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters, like what happened in Rwanda this year.

Developed nations with a historical responsibility for causing global warming should compensate vulnerable developing countries for the losses and damages they experience due to climate impacts.

"During COP27, countries made the decision to establish a loss and damage fund. But we are yet to know and negotiate how the fund will operate, how the fund will be replenished, and where the fund will be hosted.

"COP27 established a committee which has representatives from various regional groups and the continent to make sure that they discuss the preliminary proposals for the operationalisation of the fund," he explained.

Doubling adaptation finance negotiations

The negotiations also include a timeline and doubling adaptation finance.

"This was one of the decisions of COP26 which took place in Glasgow where all countries agreed to double adaptation finance. This would be beneficial, especially for vulnerable countries, including Rwanda. We are yet to negotiate how much and when that adaptation finance will come," he said, adding that countries have to also raise their ambitions to reduce gas emissions.

Local civil society organisations are advocating for a substantial increase in adaptation finance with a specific focus on the agricultural sector.

Faustin Vuningoma, the coordinator of Rwanda Climate Change and Development Network (RCCDN), a coalition of 73 non-government organisations dedicated to climate change, environment, and development, called on the government to influence negotiations at COP28, considering agriculture as a crucial sector for building sustainable community resilience to climate change and ensuring food security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What will be showcased at COP28?

On the other hand, while Rwanda has set priorities during climate negotiations, there are also climate solutions and achievements to be showcased, according to Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, the Minister of Environment.

"We will showcase our key green investments. We will showcase Rwanda's green taxonomy. We will showcase the Nyandungu Urban Wetland Eco-tourism Park, which is really a flower to the city of Kigali, and the Green City Kigali project, the e-mobility and e-waste investments as well as the conservation and reforestation initiatives among others," she said.

She said there is a strong partnership to share best practices and solutions, adding that Rwanda has a lot of green investment opportunities.