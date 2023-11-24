Rwandan Troops Are Dependable, Brave - UN Force Commander in Central African Republic

Rwandan troops serving in the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) are "very brave," Lt Gen Humphrey Nyone, the Force Commander, said on Thursday, November 23.

Despite the fact that the Mission operates under very difficult circumstances, he noted, the Rwandan contingent is one of the bravest; often intervening in difficult situations to protect civilians.

Nyone said: "Rwandese contingents are under my command; those that are under the umbrella of the UN. They are doing a fantastic job. We have the Rwandese contingent that is securing our MSR1 (the country's main supply road) from the border with Cameroon up to here (Bangui). MSR1 is the lifeblood of this country. You close MSR1, and this country is gone, because there will be no resupply coming in, all the way from the Port of Douala in Cameroon.

"They (Rwandan peacekeepers) are doing a fantastic job; I've visited them several times. The contingent from Rwanda; JTFB, which is the Joint Task Force Bangui. I interact with them on a daily basis. They play a critical role to ensure that Bangui is safe, either from internal incidents, or those external coming from outside and trying to assault Bangui. I am proud of what they are doing, as Force Commander. They are one of the very dependable contingents that I have under my command."

Nyone was speaking to a group of journalists - at his offices in Bangui - visiting to cover the recovery process of the country. The Central African Republic has faced protracted periods of instability, armed conflicts, and humanitarian crisis.

Earlier, in the morning, teachers at a primary school refurbished by Rwandan engineers, about six kilometers from the MINUSCA headquarters in Bangui's third district, noted that the Rwandan contingent is unique.

Françoise Kambassio, the head teacher in charge of the girls wing at Kina primary school, noted that even though the school lacked enough classroom chairs, books and teachers, there was still a lot to thank the UN mission for.

She said: "It's, uniquely, the Rwandan contingent that we thank, for all this.

"What the Rwandans do in this country is appreciated; they helped us refurbish and get this school going and we now have about 2,000 kids coming to school. It really is important to continue this kind of much needed support."

Kina primary school is one of the quick impact projects done by Rwandan military engineers serving under MINUSCA.

Kambassio manages a girl's wing with 1,005 kids. Her colleague, Bonaventure Gbate, has 950 boys.

Gbate told the story of how the school was destroyed by "people with ill intentions in 2013."

"Everything, apart from the walls was razed."

Rwandan troops first deployed to CAR in January 2014. Rwanda now has more than 2,000 soldiers serving in CAR under the UN Peacekeeping mission. The Rwandan blue helmets protect civilians, the country's top leaders including President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, UN personel and equipment, as well as strategic facilities including M'Poko International Airport.

On December 20, 2020, Kigali deployed force protection troops to CAR under a bilateral agreement on defence, in response to the targeting of the Rwanda Defence Force contingent serving under MINUSCA by forces royal to former president François Bozize. There are 1,200 Rwandan special forces in the country under the bilateral agreement. There tasks include restoring peace and security, securing Bangui and its surroundings, as well as securing the residence of the President at Damara