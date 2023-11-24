Rwanda: Cash-Strapped Esperance FC Pull Out of Second Tier League

Esperance Football Club has announced its withdrawal from competing in the 2023/24 season, citing 'the financial constraints'.

Previously, Esperance FC had a partnership with a German NGO that played a vital role in covering a significant portion of their expenses. It was not until the sponsor withdrew its sponsorship that financial crisis started to hit the club.

Consequently, the club failed to show up on the pitch, missing two of their last three second division league matches.

Club president Donatien Nsengimana on Monday, told Times Sport they were in final talks with other potential sponsors, but talks collapsed at the last minute prompting the management to withdraw the team from the league, bringing their 15 years spanning presence in the second tier.

"It is over now, we hoped to get things sorted before the weekend, but the deal collapsed, so the situation is against us, and the only alternative was to quit," said Nsengimana told Weekend Sport.

"We are very sad because the team has been here for the past 15 years and have helped produce many players for the first division and the national teams, but it's over for now."

What next?

"We are going to turn our focus on developing and rising young talents. We already have a training centre, so that's where our commitment shifts now," Nsengimana said.

Despite winning the league opener 3-2 against Impeesa, Esperance didn't show up at the stadiums in their recent two fixtures which resulted in forfeits against SORWATHE and Ivoire Olympic.