Africa: Member Associations Benefit From CAF ASFC Ball Distribution Drive

With the second edition of the CAF African Schools Football Championship in full swing, Member Associations participating in the tournament have already reaped the rewards of being a part of this season's competition.

An innovative brainchild of CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe - which is a first in world football, the CAF African Schools Football Championship not only affords school-going learners an opportunity to partake in international football, but brings about unique initiatives geared at nurturing future African leaders.

As part of its innovative approach to youth football development and affording access, CAF distributed 800 Puma match balls to all 44 participating Member Associations across the CAF Zones.

The distribution of match balls took place ahead of the start of this week's CAF African Schools Football Championship Zonal Qualifiers which are currently underway in Togo.

With each Member Association having received 800 Match Balls ahead of the tournament, the ASFC strategically feeds into the CAF President, Dr Motsepe's bold vision of growing African football to be globally competitive and self-sustaining.

Commenting on the initiative, CAF Member Association's Director Sarah Mukuna said distributing match balls to the Member Associations forms part of the tournament's objective of providing access and giving support to all CAF Member Associations.

"The distribution of match balls forms a key component of the African Schools Football Championship, as it aids support to our Member Associations' various youth development programmes. Having access to playing equipment such as match balls forms a crucial component to the development of youth football and as CAF, we take pleasure in always finding unique ways of collaborating with our Member Associations and Zones in developing the African game", said Mukuna.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship is currently in its Zonal Qualifiers where teams are competing for a place in next year's Continental finals set to take place in April 2024.

Running concurrently to the Zonal Qualifiers are the various capacity building programmes by CAF, which include the Young Reporters Programme, Young Referee Programme, Medical Officer Programme, Coaches Programme as well as the CAF Safeguarding Programme, which are all seamlessly integrated into the Championships.