Africa: Pyramids Offensive Threat Forces Mazembe Rethink

24 November 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

TP Mazembe coach Lamine Ndiaye admits his team cannot focus solely on defending when they face Pyramids' fearsome attack in Friday's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League encounter.

The Congolese giants get their group campaign underway with a daunting trip to Egyptian challengers Pyramids.

Ndiaye acknowledges Pyramids have emerged as serious contenders after pushing Al Ahly and Zamalek close domestically under new coach Jaime Pacheco.

"We know Pyramids have great offensive capabilities. We did not come here just to defend against them," Ndiaye stated at the pre-match press conference.

Pyramids' array of attacking weapons includes striker Fiston Mayele, who Ndiaye highlighted as a particular threat.

The Portuguese tactician guided Pyramids to second place behind Al Ahly in the past two Egyptian Premier League seasons to establish them as a growing power.

Ndiaye believes Pacheco has since transformed them into even stronger Champions League challengers.

However, Mazembe are veterans of the competition having been crowned kings of Africa five times previously. Ndiaye feels his talented squad, headlined by attackers Chris Mugalu and Likuvo Merveil, have the tools to progress from a tough group.

Mazembe midfielder Djeloudi Likomza struck a positive note heading into the clash, stating: "We'll do our best to achieve a good result."

Yet their early exit from the African Football League exposed deficiencies Ndiaye is still working to address.

Facing Pyramids' free-scoring attack represents an immediate test of Mazembe's credentials on the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League stage they know so well.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.