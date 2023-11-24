Congo-Kinshasa: Opposition Parties Call for Transparent Polls in DR Congo

Six opposition candidates who are running in the DR Congo presidential elections on December 20, have warned of possible fraud and irregularities during the elections. The candidates have called on the Constitutional Court to oversee the proceeding and have demanded that the electoral commission reveal the final voter list, Reuters reports.

The presidential candidates who include Nobel Peace Prize-winning gynaecologist Denis Mukwege and prominent opposition contender Martin Fayulu, are citing deliberate anomalies by the commission, that is casting doubt on the validity of the electoral roll.

The claims had previously been denied by the chairperson of the election commission. He reportedly said that the commission will guarantee a free and fair election. Concerns about the electoral commission's handling of voter registration and roll publication have been voiced by international partners like the United States, opposition parties, and the Catholic Church in DR Congo.

In a joint statement, the six candidates stated that the voter roll publication required by law will give ample time to resolve any problems and let people know where to cast their ballots.