Tanzania: Yanga Ready to Battle Belouizdad in CAF Cl Group Stage

TANZANIA: YOUNG Africans said the team's technical panel has had enough time to analyse their CAF Champions League (CAF CL) opponents CR Belouizdad as they meet at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algeria tomorrow.

The duo interface in their Group D opening match of the competition, with each side salivating to bag essential points to kick off the group stage mission on gas pedal.

Speaking from Algeria on Wednesday, Yanga's Media and Communication Manager, Ally Kamwe, revealed that preparations are unfolding well and that each player is focusing on the match.

"The good thing is that our technical bench had ample time to analyse them (CR Belouizdad) in terms of their strengths and weaknesses to come up with a practicable game plan.

"We are aware that the game is going to be tough, bearing the fact that we are playing away from home, but we have good players who are eager to help their team stamp success," he said.

The last group of Yanga players who were serving their national teams was due to join their colleagues yesterday, ahead of the tough away fixture.

Miguel Gamondi's side had six players in the country's Senior Football Team - Taifa Stars - who are Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job, Ibrahim Bacca, Nickson Kibabage, Metacha Mnata, and Aboutwalib Mshery.

They all departed for Algeria after the Taifa Stars versus Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifiers match, ready to join their teammates.

However, in the Algerian Premier League, CR Belouizdad is currently occupying third place with 12 points from six matches after winning four games and losing two duels.

They defeated JS Kabylie 1-0 in their previous league match and before facing Yanga they played on Sunday (November 19th) while the latter played their last competitive game on November 8th against Coastal Union and emerged 1-0 victors.

After facing the Algerian side, Yanga will have a tricky home assignment against Al Ahly in their second fixture of the contest at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on December.

Nicknamed 'The Red Devils,' Al Ahly have won the CAF CL title 11 times and are incumbent holders, searching to put their hands on it for the 12th time.