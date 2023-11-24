Africa: Explainer - Inside the New African Union Land Governance Strategy

The African Union Commission (AUC), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (DARBE), and the African Land Policy Centre (ALPC), has introduced a groundbreaking Land Governance Strategy (LGS).

Unveiled at a special session during the fifth Conference on Land Policy in Africa (CLPA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the LGS aims to shape unified efforts toward equitable land governance across the continent.

The overarching objective of the strategy is to establish fair land governance, ensuring secure land rights and tenure for all. The anticipated outcome is the promotion of sustainable livelihoods, human settlements, ecosystems, and socio-economic development throughout Africa.

Dr. Janet Edeme, Head of the Rural Economy Division of the African Union Commission, elucidated the strategy's pivotal role, emphasizing its focus on strengthening AU institutions' capacity, advocating for advanced land policies in member states, promoting responsible land-based investments, enhancing land tenure security for vulnerable groups, and supporting the operationalization of Monitoring and Evaluation of Land in Africa (MELA).

Land serves various purposes, from agriculture to housing. However, mismanagement can lead to unclear land rights, conflicts, and obstacles for specific groups, such as women and young people, to access and use land effectively.

The African Union, acting as a collective force for the continent's benefit, has introduced the Land Governance Strategy to address these challenges. This strategy serves as a guidebook, aiming to ensure fair distribution and secure use of land for farming, housing, and overall improved living conditions.

The strategy emerges against the backdrop of escalating stress on Africa's land tenure systems due to population growth, increasing demand for food and energy, and consequent environmental degradation. The historical and contemporary significance of land in Africa, coupled with challenges related to colonial imbalances in land ownership, necessitates a comprehensive strategy for governing and harnessing this crucial resource.

According to Dr. Edeme, land governance involves political and administrative structures determining access to and use of land resources. It encompasses the allocation, use, and valuation of land rights, playing a crucial role in Africa's structural transformation and sustainable development.

Despite Africa's pristine ecosystems, effective land governance is essential for balancing economic growth and poverty reduction. The strategy addresses challenges such as unclear land rights, high land acquisition costs, gender disparities, conflicts, and lack of transparency in land administration systems.

Dr. Edeme recognizes these challenges, stating, "Insecurity of Land Tenure, Rapid Urbanization, Gender, youth, and land-related Inequalities, Pastoralism, Land administration and service delivery challenges, Environment and climate change, Pandemics, Large Scale Land-Based Investments, etc."

However, within these challenges lie opportunities that the land governance strategy seeks to exploit. Dr. Edeme outlines these opportunities, emphasizing effective partnerships and cooperation through existing global, continental, regional, and national land governance initiatives.

Partnerships with development organizations and collaborative efforts between the AU, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and Member States can facilitate the exchange of experiences and access to financial resources.

Moreover, the increasing recognition of land as a critical good governance issue provides an opportunity for the AU to align its strategies with existing regional and national initiatives. The continent's commitment to Science, Technology, and Innovation offers avenues to leverage digital solutions for improved land administration and management.

"Science, Technology, and Innovation are recognized as critical tools to address natural and environmental resource challenges. Further, the Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa (2020-2030) promotes digital solutions to improve land administration and management," Dr. Edeme said.

Finally, Africa's demographic profile presents an opportunity for a demographic dividend. With over 60 percent of the population below 35 years and a youthful demographic expected to rise in the coming decades, the continent is poised for a demographic advantage.

This presents an opportune moment to align land governance strategies with the needs and aspirations of the youth, fostering sustainable development and prosperity.