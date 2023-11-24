Kenya: Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi's Term Ends After 5 Years At the Helm

23 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Rebecca Mbithi, who has been the Managing Director and CEO of Family Bank for five years, has ended her term.

The bank's board of directors announced yesterday that Mbithi is leaving the lender to pursue other personal interests.

Before taking up the role in 2019, she served as the company secretary as well as the chief legal officer.

"She steered Family Bank to steady growth in profitability while offering the customers even greater value in products and services," said Wilfred Kiboro, the Chairman of Family Bank's Board of Directors.

"Notably, Ms. Mbithi shepherded the bank during a very successful corporate bond issuance. As a Board, we would like to wish her all the best in her new endeavor," added Kiboro.

Her replacement will be Nancy Njau, whose appointment is undergoing regulatory processes and approvals.

Njau has been with the bank for 21 years in various capacities, including being the Head of Retail Banking, Chief Officer Public Sector, and currently the Ag. Chief Commercial Officer.

She holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration specialising in Strategic Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Accounting) from Kenyatta University, and a Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management.

In addition, she is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and a Certified Executive Leadership Coach.

She has also attended the prestigious Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at Strathmore University.

Njau has attended numerous courses on performance management, credit management, transformational Leadership and Customer Service, among others.

