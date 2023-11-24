Kenya: Schools, Candidates, Parents Frustrated By Delay in Getting Results Through KNEC Portal

23 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Schools in Kisumu mainly public are frustrated in getting results in the portal of the just released Kenya Certificate of Primary School (KCPE).

At MM Shah primary school, head teacher George Polo said they have been unable to get results.

"We have tried to get the results but it's bouncing back," he said.

Polo said the situation is making them restless as teachers and candidates are eager to know the results.

The telco platform too is not giving out results.

However at Golden Elites, a private school, teachers and candidates broke out in song and dance after receiving the results.

The school deputy head teacher George Abira said the school has performed generally well.

"With the moderation where the highest student got 428 marks in our school the highest has 420 marks, we're proud of that," he said.

He said it's through sheer hard work mounted by teachers, parents and candidates that realized the good results.

Maggy Sande, who came first was overjoyed with the good performance.

