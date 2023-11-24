Kenya: ODM Postpones Mass Recruitment Drive in Nairobi

23 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has postponed the members recruitment drive in Nairobi to December 7.

The recruitment was slated for tomorrow across all the wards in Nairobi County.

The communication was made by ODM Nairobi County Chairman George Aladwa although he didn't cite reasons for the postponement.

"Our party Leader Hon Raila Odinga will preside over the recruitment drive and the venue will be communicated," Aladwa said.

The Raila Odinga led party commenced the recruitment drive ahead of grassroot election set for March 2024 as well as to enhance the party's image ahead of the 2024 polls.

On November 11th, Odinga led the exercise in Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira and Kisumu and other counties.

"We will elect officials from the smallest unit which is the polling station then we go to the ward, Sub County and finally the county," he said.

The elections will lead to the National Delegates Convention (NDC) where the members are set to elect its national officials.

