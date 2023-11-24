Kenya: Why Africa's Fastest Sprinter Will Not Be Competing in Many Local Races as Opposed to Previous Seasons

Nairobi — The African record holder for the men's 100m, Ferdinand Omanyala, reveals that he will not be competing in many local races in the new season as he sets sights on international competitions.

Omanyala said he has been forced into a rethink of his strategy as he strives for a second appearance at the Olympics - next year in Paris - following on from his debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"Going into next year, we are going to be very strategic and now that I have a professional team, we are going to choose races. So, next year, you won't be seeing a lot of me...especially in Kenya...at most it will be three (races in Kenya). We are mostly targeting the international competitions...the Diamond Leagues...that is where the competition is. That is where the iron sharpens iron," the Commonwealth Games 100m champion said.

Omanyala added: "When you get into the professional scene, there is always a lot of excitement. You always want to travel the world and be in a lot of competitions but now we are past that. I've done that for two seasons."

It has been a busy year for the African 100m champion who has competed in 38 races, beginning with the Miramas Elite Indoor Meet in France in February and culminating with the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League Meeting in the United States where he finished third in the men's 100m.

Other Diamond League events in which he competed include Monaco, Rabat (Morocco), Paris (France) and Citta Di'Lucca (Italy).

Omanyala was also in action at the World Championships in Budapest where he ended a disappointing seventh in the men's 100m.

Locally, Omanyala wowed the home crowd at the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold as well as the 2nd Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting at the Nyayo Stadium.

Regardless of the ups and downs of the previous season, the Kitale-born says he is pumped up for the upcoming competitions, noting his confidence has not been tampered with one bit.

He added that he will running by faith.

"It's a great start to the season and the way I am feeling right now is the way I have been feeling since June. I am really excited for the next season but I have told myself that this will be a season of faith...not being overconfident but strategic and stepping into every week the way it comes," Omanyala said.

Omanyala received a shot in the arm on Thursday when he was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Visa at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

He expressed his gratitude to the digital payment firm, pointing out that the company's support will go a long way in aiding his preps for the Olympics, among other competitions.

"Becoming part of Team Visa has not only enhanced my path to the Olympics but has also brought a breath of fresh air to my preparations. The consistent support and collaboration with Visa empowers me to surpass my limits. I look forward to

not only sharing the excitement of competition locally but also with athletes and fans globally," he said.

Speaking at the same time, Sheila Changangu, marketing director for East Africa, exalted Omanyala for not only his athletics prowess but also for his personal values and community involvement, which align with Visa's objectives.

"Athletes like Ferdinand, who have had the chance to join Team Visa, are not only selected not only on their athletics achievements but also on community involvement and alignment with Visa's core objectives of equality, access and inclusion. Over the years, Team Visa has supported approximately 600 athletes from around the world with tools and resources to achieve their goals professionally and personally," Changangu said.

Eva Ngigi, country manager for Visa Kenya, further reflected on Omanyala's journey to the top as one of the world's top sprinters and noted how it bears similarities with the values espoused by the digital payment firm.

"As Omanyala intensifies his preparations for the Olympics, we are immensely proud to support his quest. His commitment and dedication mirror Visa's values of resilience and inclusivity. We stand united with him as he readies himself for the global stage both on and off the track,"Ngigi said.