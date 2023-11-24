Kenya: Embracing Saving Culture Will Strengthen the Economy, President Ruto

23 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government is committed to enhancing financial inclusivity in the country.

President William Ruto said the Government will double the resources available to women and youth groups by matching their savings.

The goal, he explained, is not only to empower members but also to cultivate a saving culture.

The President said he is looking forward to the day when the Government will borrow from the savings by Kenyans as opposed to foreign entities.

"Instead of us paying interest to other countries, we will be paying it to our people so that we can grow Kenya," he said

He made the remarks on Thursday during the 14th Anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

Present were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President's spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, African First Ladies Monica Geingos (Namibia), Rebecca Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Angeline Ndayishimiye (Burundi) and Janet Museveni (Uganda).

Others were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa, Aden Duale, Susan Nakhumicha and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among others.

The Head of State lauded Mrs Ruto's commitment to women empowerment in the country.

He said Joywo has enhanced financial inclusion making a significant impact on the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"The organization has done much more, made greater strides and achieved significant impact throughout Kenya," he said.

Ruto said table banking has helped women build enterprises that have transformed their lives.

"Joyful Women Organization contributes to the economic empowerment of our members through financial inclusion, capacity building, trade and market access and MSEs credit," she said.

Ms Akufo-Addo lauded the Joyful Women organisation for championing financial inclusion that has turned around the fortune of women in the country.

The event also marked the launch of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development's-WE ARE EQUAL campaign in Kenya. - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.