Kenya: World Freestyle Football Championship to Electrify Nairobi at Bomas

Nairobi — The World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) is thrilled to announce the culmination of its competitive season with the highly anticipated World Freestyle Football Championship, set to take place at the iconic Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on November 25.

Organized in collaboration with the Kenya Freestyle Football Federation, the championship promises to showcase skill and creativity in the vibrant city of Nairobi.

The event will kick-off at 15h EAT and will be broadcast live on the official WFFA channels on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

The Bomas of Kenya will play host to the top 32 freestylers from around the world, each earning their spot through the fiercely contested WFFA Pulse Series.

The series featured six qualifying events, including Online Pulse Mombasa for Africa, Pulse Riga for Europe, Pulse New York City for North America, Pulse Córdoba for South America, Pulse Hiroshima for Asia-Pacific, and Pulse Online for the rest of the world.

Among the participants are the reigning World Champions, Caitlyn Schrepfer from the USA and Erlend Fagerli from Norway, alongside a diverse array of first-class talents representing continents worldwide.

The panel of judges, comprised of former freestylers and experts in the sport, includes notable names such as Andrew Henderson, Kamal 'Kamalio' Ranchod, Yo Katsuyama, Sven Fielitz, and Andreas Cetkovic.

They will evaluate the participants based on the official Rules of Freestyle Football available on the WFFA website.

The championship week is not just about competition; it will also feature a series of legacy activities in Nairobi.

These initiatives aim to give back to the local community and promote the positive impact of Freestyle Football for kids and teenagers.

Elfas Etemesi, Organizing Secretary of the Kenya Freestyle Football Federation, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the international tournament in Kenya. He stated, "We are honoured to host the World Freestyle Football Championship at the Bomas of Kenya. This event highlights our commitment to promoting Freestyle Football and provides a platform to showcase our beautiful country while boosting tourism."

Steve Elias, President of the WFFA, also shared his excitement, stating, "This is the first World Final after the implementation of the Pulse Series qualification system, and honestly, we couldn't be more proud of how everything has been so far.

Our partnership ensures that the event will be nothing short of sensational. We really can't wait to meet the athletes in Kenya and kickstart the competition!"

In addition to the electrifying competition, the championship week serves as an opportunity to celebrate the unique fusion of sport, culture, and community.

As the freestylers prepare to showcase their skills on the global stage, fans and enthusiasts can anticipate an unforgettable experience at the Bomas of Kenya.

About the WFFA World Freestyle Football Championship:

The World Freestyle Football Championship is the premier tournament in the sport, open to male and female freestylers from every country on the planet. Held in a different city every year, the Finals of the World Championship are the most thrilling and competitive events of the circuit.

About the WFFA Pulse Series:

The WFFA Pulse Series are regional qualifiers leading to the World Freestyle Football Championship. With events in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, the series ensures representation from every region in the most competitive event of the Freestyle Football circuit.

About the WFFA:

The World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) is the global governing body for the sport of Freestyle Football. Committed to evolving, growing, promoting, and governing the sport and art of Freestyle Football, the WFFA organizes iconic events worldwide.