Rwanda: Minister Kayisire Urges Ex-Combatants to Embrace Unity

The Minister of State for Local Government, Marie-Solange Kayisire, has urged the 84 ex-combatants discharged on Thursday, November 23, to foster unity within their communities.

Kayisire said this while presiding over the discharging ceremony for phase 70 at the Mutobo Demobilization Center in Musanze district. The ceremony included 55 soldiers, 14 civilians, and 15 dependent adults who were members of the armed group.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, Kayisire called on the ex-combatants to actively participate in government programs for community development.

"Good leadership for resilience has been a cornerstone towards the development of this country, as 'Abishyize hamwe ntakibananira' [unity is strength]," Kayisire said.

Furthermore, she cautioned them against engaging in insecurity and family conflicts, urging a focus on collaboration and participation in the nation's progress.

Valerie Nyirahabineza, Chairperson of the Rwanda Demobilization and Integration Commission, addressed the ex-combatants as 'beneficiaries' and commended their initiative to return to their home country. She urged them to motivate their colleagues still in the DR Congo, leveraging platforms such as Facebook, a social media channel familiar to many.

Representing the discharged members, Rtd Major Peter Kubwayo, 48, expressed gratitude for the government's efforts in reintegrating armed group members into society. He dispelled earlier fears and commended the discipline and goodness exhibited by the RDF soldiers at the border.

"This is where they will find freedom, which means war is not a good choice at the moment. On behalf of my colleagues, thanks to President Paul Kagame for his dedication in establishing good leadership and the development of this country," added Rtd Major Kubwayo.

According to the Rwanda Demobilization and Integration Commission (RDRC), approximately 14,000 members of armed groups who willingly returned from DR Congo have been successfully reintegrated into society. The commission has demobilized around 80,000 individuals to date.