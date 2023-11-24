Rwanda: Minister Kayisire Urges Ex-Combatants to Embrace Unity

24 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

The Minister of State for Local Government, Marie-Solange Kayisire, has urged the 84 ex-combatants discharged on Thursday, November 23, to foster unity within their communities.

Kayisire said this while presiding over the discharging ceremony for phase 70 at the Mutobo Demobilization Center in Musanze district. The ceremony included 55 soldiers, 14 civilians, and 15 dependent adults who were members of the armed group.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, Kayisire called on the ex-combatants to actively participate in government programs for community development.

"Good leadership for resilience has been a cornerstone towards the development of this country, as 'Abishyize hamwe ntakibananira' [unity is strength]," Kayisire said.

Furthermore, she cautioned them against engaging in insecurity and family conflicts, urging a focus on collaboration and participation in the nation's progress.

Valerie Nyirahabineza, Chairperson of the Rwanda Demobilization and Integration Commission, addressed the ex-combatants as 'beneficiaries' and commended their initiative to return to their home country. She urged them to motivate their colleagues still in the DR Congo, leveraging platforms such as Facebook, a social media channel familiar to many.

Representing the discharged members, Rtd Major Peter Kubwayo, 48, expressed gratitude for the government's efforts in reintegrating armed group members into society. He dispelled earlier fears and commended the discipline and goodness exhibited by the RDF soldiers at the border.

"This is where they will find freedom, which means war is not a good choice at the moment. On behalf of my colleagues, thanks to President Paul Kagame for his dedication in establishing good leadership and the development of this country," added Rtd Major Kubwayo.

According to the Rwanda Demobilization and Integration Commission (RDRC), approximately 14,000 members of armed groups who willingly returned from DR Congo have been successfully reintegrated into society. The commission has demobilized around 80,000 individuals to date.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.