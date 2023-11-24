Ethiopia: The Ethiopian Airlines - a Big - Dream Chaser, Flag Carrier

Being a flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines has always been on the right track in terms of delivering aviation services and acquainting Ethiopia around the world. The Airlines has also been proud of not only the people of Ethiopia but also the continent of Africa in general. It is still showing its potential to be one of the most complete providers of aviation services and can compete with any other aviation across the world.

Though the Ethiopian Airlines is fully owned by the government, the company is performing independently as an entity that can autonomously pass numerous decisions when it comes to its services. To this end, the Airlines has been showing steadfast improvements ever since it spreads its wings in the sky.

In a number of occasions, the Ethiopian Airlines has shown its unwavering commitment in relation to supporting and working with other aviation companies especially Africans. To this extent, the Airlines has been working with African aviation companies such as Guinea Airways, Malawi Airlines, Nigeria Air with a 49% share.

The Airlines has also been one of the biggest contributors for the nation's economy. The company has been generating billions of USD year to year and getting profits. Such means of generating income highly support the nation as the country is struggling with foreign exchange crunches.

In good truth, the flag carrier company has planned a number of goals in order to stretch its hands even further to provide the service that customers need and expect from it. From the very little of creating jobs for citizens both local and international scenarios to empowering itself, Ethiopian Airlines is striving to meet its highest self in order to become the powerhouse of aviation in the African continent and becoming strong competitor in the world.

In the past decades, Ethiopian Airlines has raised its brand to make itself known for its exclusive services. Achieving the sought-after goals, the flagship company has signed agreements with international aviation suppliers like Boeing and Airbus so as to order numerous airplanes and work together in appliance providing.

The Ethiopian Airlines has recently signed different agreements to order a total of 84 Boeing and Airbus passenger aircrafts to expand its services and meet its strategic goals set to meet in 2035. According to The Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Mesfin Tasew, huge agreements that have great importance for the company and entire nation have been made.

The CEO stated that the decision made to expand the number of the airlines' passenger carriers is directly related with the company's vision of the 2035 Strategic Roadmap that targets to transform the airline into a global aviation powerhouse.

The Airlines, as to Mesfin, has ordered some 84 passenger aircrafts to increase its fleet, route, and replace the old ones in order to achieve its growth strategy. The newly ordered aircrafts, 67 Boeing airplanes and 17 Airbus, will have crucial role and advantage regarding the need to expand Ethiopian's network, enhancing operational efficiency, and replacing the aging ones.

Adding 84 more aircrafts to the existing 140 passenger airplanes is a milestone decision that will significantly contribute to the strategic growth of the airlines, according to the CEO.

"Ethiopian Airlines decided to make this order to continue its growth strategy in line with its Vision 2035 Strategic Roadmap," he added.

The CEO further stated, "So it is in line with our long-term strategy. We are just ordering these airplanes to enhance our fleet size and at the same time to replace some of the air planes that are getting old. Our vision 2035 is a fast growth strategy. It requires us to operate more aircrafts to open new routes throughout the world and to expand our operation. That is what we are doing and as we grow, it means we become more competitive in the global air transport industry. So, that is why we wanted to grow."

Based on the strategy of the company, the Airlines targets to reach a flight of 271 aircrafts of different sizes after 13 years.

In a similar vein, an economist and Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund, Zemedeneh Nigatu, while staying with Nigeria's TV 360 said that ordering 67 aircrafts is the largest aircraft order in Africa's aviation history. Such kinds of decision are historic moves in order to strengthen Ethiopian Airlines' leading status and enhance its partnership with the aerospace company.

As to the economist, such huge aircraft order has also a significant contribution for providing jobs to the U.S. citizens. According to a study, for every one billion USD worth of order to Boeing, 11,000 American jobs are created or retained.

It is clear how significant these 67 aircrafts are in creating or keeping a large number of jobs in the US. Furthermore, the move strengthened the relationship between Boeing and its largest African customer Ethiopian Airlines and contributed to the advancement of the Ethio-U.S. relations, Zemedeneh elaborated.

The economist further stated, "It is very historic and also for Africa, this is a telling story that Africans could achieve big things if they focus, if they can execute their strategies and if they can collaborate. Today Ethiopian Airlines is not just a standalone carrier, it has equity and ownership of several African carriers and it is building up the capacity of airlines across Africa. By adding these flights, Ethiopian could expand not only its networks but also partner airlines that are spreading across Africa."

Despite being 100 percent state-owned, as to Zemedeneh, the Ethiopian Airlines is the only profitable large carrier in Africa. The airline operates independently, with no state interference or support and it employs professionals with aviation knowledge.

By the same token, United Kingdom Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Rep. to the AU, Darren Welch on his article written on The Ethiopian Herald remembered the two nations' relations that go more than 50 years. "UK-Ethiopia relations go beyond our shared history; they are also forward-looking."

"Ethiopian Airlines prepares to receive its first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. It is powered exclusively by the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB, the world's most efficient large aircraft engine. Beyond their proven efficiency, Airbus and Rolls-Royce are leading the way when it comes to reducing emissions. Both our countries have made ambitious goals to cut emissions; the UK's Jet Zero strategy sets out how we will achieve net zero aviation by 2050" the Ambassador noted.