Ethiopia: Filling a Gap

The development of Ethiopia requires addressing the equality of disabled groups. These are citizens who are living with physical and mental impairments and who need special treatment. Schools, workplaces, shops, hotels, transportation services and even roads need to be constructed to handle them. Communities should give attention to the disabled members to support them. They deserve special attention because they are part of society to be sympathized with and cared for. They have a right to be able to access the same things as those who are able-bodied.

Moges has some visual impairment. He founded two Braille libraries for the visually impaired at Yekatit 12 and Tekur Anbesa School in Addis Ababa many years ago. He significantly benefited blind children from ninth to twelfth grades in this manner. He is a father of three. He is currently running his own company, writing different children's book, and making a significant effort to provide book preparation.

Recently, a children's book called "Wubetwa Ethiopia Lelejoch" (Beautiful Ethiopia for Children) has hit book centres. To let children grow up ethically, to know their environment and the history, culture and heritage of their country, it has been divided into four chapters with vey fantastic pictures suitable for children. The book includes the story of Ethiopia being the birthplace of mankind, the history of great people who introduced Ethiopia to the world and patriots.

Apart from this, the tourist destinations in Ethiopia are presented in detail. "The purpose of the book is to make children know and love their surroundings and to read other books alongside their regular education to develop their reading skills." He has an early understanding of the importance of Braille, especially for blind children to read. It enables them to get educational information through literature; he has prepared the book "Beautiful Ethiopia for Children," which is also suitable for reading in Braille.

Understanding the limitations of Braille books, Moges has prepared the book in Braille as an example to others, but he says that the work is very challenging. Noting that the cost of converting the book to Braille is also very challenging, if he will get support from others, he plans to make the book widely accessible to young blind students by going to different boarding schools. As Moges explains, Blind people want to read, but they do not have this opportunity because most of the printed materials are not prepared in Braille.

It makes them dependent on listening rather than reading. In addition to this, realizing that the rising cost of paper and related problems are an obstacle to creating a generation of readers; i t is necessary to work on the problem. Moges explained that the expensiveness of Braille paper, and the wide and extensive content poses a challenge. When libraries are opened, he suggests that making libraries suitable for the blind would ease the problem

Hunelegn Melke was one of his students and now a friend of Moges. He said that if different writers do their part by finding people who can support them and doing exemplary works, it helps blind people to read their desired literary works.

Hunelegn added that in 1989, Moges formed the Osis Blind Helping Association with the intention of assisting blind people via education. He established libraries for the blind in Tekur Anbesa and Yekatit 12 schools, and he himself used the libraries. In addition, he spearheaded numerous life skills training programmes for the blind students.

According to Hunelegn, The life of blind people in Ethiopia is terrible. The problem is felt widespread in education and elsewhere. The problem is widely seen in literary works. But in our country, there is a section of society that authors or artists often forget.

If there is something left out or forgotten it is not complete in itself or it is odd. Being able to print the book in Braille is a sign in itself. Hunelegn remembers that when he was seven years old, he found books printed in Braille and it was difficult to read. He said that people like Moges and who are trying to help blind children and teenagers to read should be encouraged and praised.

Moges on the other hand, says the government should provide the necessary support and cooperation. "Of course, it is not satisfactory in the workplace or in the school environment, but it can be said that there is a contribution from the government he explains. The effort being made to hire assistants for blind workers to work in government jobs is essential that should be encouraged. "Works for the blind and disabled should be considered as a citizen's right."

Therefore, he explains that he should work on children in order to preserve Ethiopia of tomorrow. Moges has planned to publish the next part of "Beautiful Ethiopia for Children" this year. His idea of publishing the next book in Braille was decided he says. "Parents think that they have fulfilled their responsibilities by feeding, dressing, and sending their children to school. Instead, by giving time to their children, they should be close to them and work on their future life. By opening a social network page of connection, parents are providing information about books and other information that they should read to their children.