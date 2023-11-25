Egypt: Diaa Rashwan - Egypt Continues Its Efforts to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to the Gaza Strip

25 November 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Journalist Diaa Rashwan, head of the State Information Service, confirmed that Egypt is continuing its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, pointing to the volume of aid that was brought into the Strip during the first day of the truce. Friday, November 24, 2023, witnessed the entry of 200 aid trucks and 2 cars. An ambulance was donated by the Long Live Egypt Fund, as well as a number of trucks to field hospitals in the Gaza Strip, where 15 trucks belonging to the Jordanian field hospital were admitted, and 11 trucks belonging to the Emirati field hospital, accompanied by their own crew, and 17 injured people were received, accompanied by 15 people, and 12 Among the injured Palestinians who and their companions traveled to the UAE and Turkey .

Rashwan noted the return of a group of Palestinian individuals stranded in Egypt to the Gaza Strip, based on their desire, and their number reached 134 Palestinians.

The head of the State Information Service concluded his statements by emphasizing the success of the first day of the truce, whether by a complete ceasefire and preventing Israeli aircraft from flying over the Gaza Strip, or by completing the exchange of prisoners and detainees under full Egyptian supervision, or by the entry of medical, food, and fuel supplies to the residents of the Strip, stressing that New on the continuation of Egyptian efforts to ensure the success of all provisions of the truce to limit the aggravation of the humanitarian crisis for our brothers in the Gaza Strip .

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.