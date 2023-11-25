Kenya: Ruto Chairs Emergency Meeting On El Nino Crisis, Says Response Plan in Place

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the Government has taken concrete measures, both short and long term, to address the effects of the ongoing El-Nino rains.

President Ruto expressed concern that 70 lives have so far been lost, while 36,160 households have been displaced by the rains.

He said Sh2.4 billion has been availed to help Kenyans who have been affected by the rains, especially in the provision of food.

"We have made available Sh 2.4 billion to provide food to the displaced persons across the country," said President Ruto.

The President made the remarks at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday, after meeting multi-agency emergency response teams.

The multi- agency teams are responsible for assessing, managing and providing leadership on the ongoing El-Nino rains.

He said a Cabinet meeting will be held next Monday to deliberate on recommendations made so as to prepare the country deal with the effects of the current rains.

President Ruto noted that several roads have been destroyed making it difficult for food and medicines to reach the affected areas.

"The ongoing rains have resulted in emergency situation in the country. Trucks have stuck with food, medicines and fuel. Roads have been destroyed especially in the northern Kenya," said Dr Ruto.

KDF airlifts

In this regard, the Head of State said the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) has been directed to help in uplifting basic commodities to areas that roads have been destroyed.

"KDF has been directed to provide air services by uplifting food, medicines among other basic needs to residents who have been marooned by floods," said President Ruto.

He asked all Government departments including water, roads, health and energy among others to work round the clock to provide emergency services to the affected areas in the country.

Dr Ruto noted that some dams were expected to reach their maximum levels, saying those living downstream should be on high alert and exercise caution.

He urged residents living close to rivers to move to safer grounds to avert loss of life and minimize destruction of property.

"We are also closely monitoring the water capacity of some dams and rivers to ensure people are relocated in case of overflow of water from such dams," he said.

The provincial administration, President Ruto, added, was alert to move residents out of areas prone to landslides to avert loss of lives and destruction of property.

Meanwhile, President Ruto, urged Kenyans to take advantage of the rains to produce more food.

He advised farmers in Arid and Semi-arid lands (ASALs) to plant fast maturing crops during the El Nino rains.

The Head of State said in order to ensure food security in the county, farmers needed to practice sustainable agriculture and use certified seeds and fertilizer to produce more food.

"We are urging citizens to take advantage of the rains to do top dressing so that we produce enough food for the next season," said President Ruto.