East Africa: Kenya Congratulates Somalia for Being Accepted As New EAC Member

Nairobi — The Kenyan government has welcomed Somalia's accession to the East African Community (EAC) after a campaign by Somalia to join the regional trade bloc.

Kenya's President Ruto congratulated Somalia on its success, saying that strengthening regional ties and fostering unity is the key to unlocking greater potential in East Africa.

"Together, we will build a brighter future for all our citizens," Ruto said in a tweet.

Somalia was yesterday approved to become the eighth member of the EAC, seeking to expand free trade across the region.

"Countries must amalgamate to beat divisions that hinder the free flow of people, ideas, goods, services, and capital. These needless borders -- especially in Africa -- constraint economic growth. Kenya will continue working with partners and other countries around the globe to advance regional integration in the continent. This will improve market efficiency and boost trade and investments in Africa," he tweeted.

Somalia has now joined the countries of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda in the regional allaince.

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was present at the forum.

The EAC was established in 2000 and works to promote trade by eliminating tariffs between member states.