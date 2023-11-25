South Africa: Ramaphosa Blocks Path of Amampondo Queen

President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading to the Constitutional Court to dethrone Princess Wezizwe Sigcawu after the Supreme Court of Appeal declared her queen of the Amampondo Kingdom.

Ramaphosa wants the Constitutional Court to set aside the ruling of Judge Mandela Makaula of the Supreme Court in September 2022 in favour of Princess Wezizwe, against the late King Zanozuko Sigcau.

The case will be heard next Tuesday.

Princess Wezizwe is the mother of the firstborn son of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Their son, Jubezizwe, is also tipped to be the next Zulu king because of his royal bloodline.

Princess Wezizwe's faction claims that the attempts to dethrone her are being manufactured by politicians who want access to the mineral resources of the Amampondo land.

The throne is being challenged by three factions: Princess Wezizwe, Prince Yolisa -- the son of the late King Zanozuko -- and acting King Daluxolo Sigcau.

Prince Mbasa Sigcau praised Ramaphosa's decision and claimed that Judge Makaula, who presided over the case at the Supreme Court of Appeal was conflicted.

"His daughter was married to the late King Zanozuko who later divorced her, so his judgment was a bitter ruling against King Zanozuko," said Prince Mbasa.

"That is why the ruling was in favour of Princess Wezizwe whose house is not a great one. But her grandfather Botha was installed by the colonial government as a paramount chief."

He claims that Prince Yolisa, who is also challenging the throne, doesn't have any royal recognition because he is the child of a girlfriend.

Princess Wezizwe and Prince Yolisa couldn't be reached for comment.

The Khimbili Royal House has appointed acting King Daluxolo Sigcau until they go through a family process of appointing the permanent king.